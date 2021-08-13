Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for comScore, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for comScore in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb bought 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

