Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

