Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.