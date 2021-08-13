Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreased by William Blair

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2,506.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 535,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,834,000 after acquiring an additional 518,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $11,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

