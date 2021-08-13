Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Italk Inc Issued By William Blair (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Italk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Italk’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TALK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Italk in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Italk has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

