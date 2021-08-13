Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

FGBI opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.