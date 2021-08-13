Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issued By Truist Securiti

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $23.65 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.