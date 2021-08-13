Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TGNA stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

