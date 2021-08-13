PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 178.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 27.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 449,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.