Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.