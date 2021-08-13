Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Shares of PSA opened at $315.00 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

