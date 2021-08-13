PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 595.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PBCRY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

