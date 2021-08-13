Prudential plc Declares Dividend of $0.05 (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,531 ($20.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.40. The firm has a market cap of £40.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

