Prudential plc Declares Dividend of $0.05 (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PRU stock opened at GBX 1,531 ($20.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,409.40. The firm has a market cap of £40.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.
In related news, insider Ming Lu purchased 7,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total transaction of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
