Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,676.11 ($21.90).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,409.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of £39.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

In other Prudential news, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Also, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Insiders bought a total of 7,027 shares of company stock worth $10,006,412 in the last quarter.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

