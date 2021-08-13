Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $58.79 on Monday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

