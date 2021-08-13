ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.51 and last traded at $37.35. Approximately 9,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

