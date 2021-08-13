ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PRQR stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $331.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 284,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

