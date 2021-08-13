Propy (PRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $234,089.00

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $22.10 million and approximately $234,089.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.38 or 0.00903495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00152678 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

