Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 7.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) fell 7.6% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 166,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

