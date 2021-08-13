Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

