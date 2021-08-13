Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Short Interest Update

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PRLO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Prologic Management Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.
Prologic Management Systems Company Profile
