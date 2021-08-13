Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) Short Interest Update

Prologic Management Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRLO remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. Prologic Management Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Prologic Management Systems Company Profile

Prologic Management Systems, Inc does not have significant operations. Prior to February 2004, the company provided systems integration services, technology products, and related services. Prologic Management Systems was co-founded by James M. Heim in 1984. The company is based in Tucson, Arizona.

