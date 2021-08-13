Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

