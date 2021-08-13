Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $8.61 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.43%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

