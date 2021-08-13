Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $236.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.