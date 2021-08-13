Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.