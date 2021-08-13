Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

