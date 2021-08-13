Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

IEMG stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

