Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 60 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,119,297. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $362.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

