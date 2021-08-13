Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.52. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Priority Technology by 10,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 126,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

