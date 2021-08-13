Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,712 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Lantheus worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.25 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.