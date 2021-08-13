Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

