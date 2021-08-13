Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Alamo Group worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $296,206.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,567 shares in the company, valued at $35,411,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares in the company, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,825 over the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.