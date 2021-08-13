Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Yelp worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Yelp by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Yelp by 188.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 171,272 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.65 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $154,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,085.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

