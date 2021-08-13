Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Shares of QUAD opened at $4.91 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.