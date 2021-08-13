Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 11,200 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Lantronix by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

