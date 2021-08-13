Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires New Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genasys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Genasys by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

