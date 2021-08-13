Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$127.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.57.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands stock opened at C$129.65 on Monday. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$93.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 57.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.38.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.