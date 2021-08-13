Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

