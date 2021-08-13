Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.88

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 4711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

