Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $619.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.
Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.