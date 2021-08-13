Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 770,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $619.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

