Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 14,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,858 shares of company stock worth $1,156,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

