Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. Precipio shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 1,240,527 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 132.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David Seth Cohen sold 40,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $160,310.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precipio in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Precipio by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 244,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

