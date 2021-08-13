Post Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of POST stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

