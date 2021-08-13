Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Post in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on POST. upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Shares of Post stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

