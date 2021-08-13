Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $30.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 15,793 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

