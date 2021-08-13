Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PSTX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,847. The company has a market cap of $551.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,757 shares of company stock valued at $593,341.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

