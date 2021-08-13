Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $690.00

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 690 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 15723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.44).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.51 million and a P/E ratio of 31.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Porvair Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

