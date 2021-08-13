PolkaCover Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $191,298.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00145820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00156008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.52 or 1.00078091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.73 or 0.00868695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.