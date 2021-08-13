Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 907 ($11.85). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 147,948 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.68%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total value of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.65), for a total value of £223,000 ($291,350.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,885 shares of company stock worth $202,795,915.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.