Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Announces Earnings Results

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

PCOM stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.58. Points International has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

